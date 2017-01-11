Morning Headlines: 'Yes we did' Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speech

'Yes we did' Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speech

President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation Tuesday in an emotional speech that sought to comfort a country on edge over rapid economic changes, persistent security threats and the election of Donald Trump. Forceful at times and tearful at others, Obama's valedictory speech in his hometown of Chicago was a public meditation on the many trials the U.S. faces as Obama takes his exit.

DEATH: Dylann Roof receives death penalty in Charleston shooting case

The jury has decided to give the 22-year-old man convicted of murdering nine African-American parishioners the death penalty. In a little less than three hours, the jury returned with their decision after asking a series of questions on certain mitigating factors. After those questions were answered, they were sent back to the deliberation room. Just under an hour later, the jury returned with a unanimous decision to put Dylann Roof to death.

Trump to face questions on Russia hacking, business ties

The last time Donald Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails. Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups - interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton.

Showers for your morning commute with highs in the upper 60s

Scattered light rain could accompany your morning commute and roadways are wet from overnight showers, so drive with caution this morning. Rain will become more isolated by midday with the steadier rain pushing to our north. Showers are still possible during afternoon, but any rain won’t be very widespread or heavy. Despite overcast skies, highs will climb into the upper 60s. Temperatures will stay mild again tonight, with lows in the upper 50s.

