Blue Cross Blue Shield dropping CVS coverage; some plans unaffected

Our stretch of very warm weather continues into the weekend. A few more clouds will drift overhead throughout the day, and one or two pop-up storms may develop, but most stay dry.More >>
The Chris Willis era of North Alabama football will officially begin Aug. 31 when the Lions open the 2017 season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.More >>
The Lawrence County Commission has six months to either build or purchase an animal shelter after awarding a temporary animal control contract to Kim Carpenter at an emergency meeting last month.More >>
The North Courtland City Council is studying a proposal to sell alcohol in the city. Lenwood Herron, state planning consultant, presented an idea of creating a commercial development authority and district to generate revenue for the city.More >>
Huntsville city leaders are moving forward with converting Grissom High School into a community center complex.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>