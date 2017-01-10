Blue Cross Blue Shield dropping CVS coverage; some plans unaffected

Blue Cross Blue Shield is dropping CVS coverage, but not all plans are affected. (Source: WAFF)

Major changes are coming for Blue Cross Blue Shield members. The insurance company has announced they'll be d ropping CVS prescriptions from their coverage, but your insurance might not be impacted.

“This change was made to help offset the continuous rise in prescription drug costs and provide our customers the best medications for the best price,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield spokeswoman Koko Mackin. “Currently 390,000 (13 percent) of our 2.9 million members will be affected."

Individual and small business plans will be affected, as well as anyone who enrolled through the Health Insurance Marketplace established through the Affordable Care Act.

But according to CVS, all commercial plans offered by BCBS Alabama will continue to be accepted.

These BCBS plans are typically through large employers with more than 50 participants,

“Our larger employer groups will have the option to select one of the new pharmacy networks or keep their existing pharmacy network,” said Mackin.

Mackin said any changes to pharmacy networks affecting members who receive coverage through larger employers will occur throughout the year at the employer's renewal date.

One of those plans, the Public Education Employees Health Insurance Plan, will not be affected by the change.

“My understanding is that the change does not affect state employees insurance members either,” said PEEHIP Deputy Director Don Yancey. "The bottom line is that PEEHIP participants can continue to use CVS pharmacies for their prescription medications."



Other plans not affected are Medicare part D, Blue Advantage, Blue RX, and C Plus coverage. according to BCBS and CVS.

“There is no cost to transfer a prescription. What the member pays for a covered drug will depend on their pharmacy benefit coverage and copays,” said Mackin.

Mackin also said BCBS has several other pharmacy networks you can turn to.

“We have several regional chains and national chains, such as Walgreens and Walmart, in the new pharmacy networks along with many local independent community pharmacies across Alabama,” said Mackin.

If you will be affected and want to find out where you can go to get your prescriptions filled using your BCBS insurance, you can go to the BCBS website to search for a pharmacy near you.

If you’re uncertain as to whether or not you will have to change prescription provider, CVS states you can bring your prescriptions right to their store and they’ll be able to assist you.

