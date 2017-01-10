Madison County sees increase in rape cases

Madison County is seeing a spike in rape cases.

Authorities investigated 33 rape cases in the county in 2016. That's up 10 percent from 2016.

Dawn Hendricks, a self-defense expert and former officer, said had some tips on avoiding sexual assault. She said the main way to stop rapes is by fighting back. She said if you're faced with a rapist, get a look and assert yourself.

"Most people prey on someone they think is weak," said Hendricks.

She said if you get knocked down to remember you're still in the fight.

"It's not over until it's over," she said.

And if you ever doubt yourself, Hendricks said to remember "it's fight or flight."

"Are you going to stay there and let someone just attack you or are you going to fight back and take charge and hopefully try to fight the person off of you," she said..

She also said if you're trained to use a gun, keep one for safekeeping and always make sure you never travel alone.

