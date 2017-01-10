Somerville man killed in collision with tree

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Morgan County man on Monday.

Alabama State Troopers say Charles Michael Starr Jr., 44, of Somerville was killed when the Toyota Sequoia he was driving crashed on E. Upper River Road about four miles north of Somerville. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Starr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.

