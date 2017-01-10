Somerville man killed in collision with tree - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Somerville man killed in collision with tree

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Morgan County man on Monday.

Alabama State Troopers say Charles Michael Starr Jr., 44, of Somerville was killed when the Toyota Sequoia he was driving crashed on E. Upper River Road about four miles north of Somerville. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Starr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    UPDATE: Hotel company releases statement after man falls from Camelot

    Thursday, April 13 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-04-13 21:40:29 GMT
    Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)Police on scene at Camelot by the Sea hotel. (Source: WMBF News)

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

    More >>

    A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.

    More >>

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly