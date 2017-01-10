Florence man turns himself in on 573 child porn charges

A Florence man with 573 child pornography possession charges has turned himself in.

Investigators put out an arrest warrant for Mark Pursers months ago and have been searching for him ever since. Florence investigator Keith Johnson said the charges were filed after confiscating a tablet, phone, computer and SD card where they found hundreds of images.

Investigators first got a tip about Purser back in April. Police say they executed a search warrant at his home where they found a total of 573 child pornographic images and videos of kids ranging from 3 to 4 years old.

Johnson doesn't believe the images are from children in the Shoals area.

"From what I can tell, just a few that I looked at, they were probably Internet-related. I'll have to send something to the feds where they'll run all of the pictures and see if there is any that they haven't Identified," Johnson said.

Johnson warns parents to really watch what kids do and put on the Internet. He said once a picture is posted online, it’s out there for anybody to see.

Florence police are working to get Purser extradited back to Alabama from Maryland where he was staying with family.

