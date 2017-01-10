Jackson County allocates $7K for Rosalie tornado recovery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jackson County allocates $7K for Rosalie tornado recovery

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Tornado cleanup continues in Jackson and DeKalb counties. (Source: WAFF) Tornado cleanup continues in Jackson and DeKalb counties. (Source: WAFF)
JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Jackson County is working to help the agencies who have worked hard to help families after a recent deadly tornado.

County officials say they're just trying to help reimburse those who helped so much. The money is going to agencies that helped out with the tornado that struck Rosalie back in late November.

Commission Chairman Matthew Hodges said approximately $7,000 in emergency funds set up by two previous commissioners has been allocated.

Those receiving funds include the Rosalie Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue Squad, Community Center and the Salvation Army.

Hodges said they still have $7,000 more left in the fund that he says will be used for future needs.

"We just want to make sure that anywhere these remaining dollars go that it's something that can be utilized in the future to help agencies throughout the county because we don't know where the next incident, you know, may be," said Hodges.

There is no word yet on when those future funds will be allocated.

