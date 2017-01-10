2 Colbert County men plead guilty to shipping meth, marijuana in mail

The U.S. Attorney's Office has announced two guilty pleas in a federal drug distribution case.

Vennis Minosa Oates Jr., 33, of Leighton pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charges related to an attempt to ship about a pound of methamphetamine from Los Angeles to Leighton using the U.S. mail, according to prosecutors.

Oates is scheduled for sentencing on April 6 in Huntsville.

The second suspect pleaded guilty in October. Keelan Shuntez Robinson, 23, of Muscle Shoals pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 26, also in Huntsville.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy and distribution charges are 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Oates and Robinson both were arrested in Leighton in January 2016 after they arrived at the U.S. post office in Leighton to pick up a suspicious package. Oates drove Robinson to the post office and waited in the car while Robinson went inside and received the package, according to Oates’ plea agreement.

The package pickup was monitored by U.S. postal inspectors, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The investigation started after a resident at the address listed on the parcel initially refused its delivery. The resident said no one by the name on the package lived there.

After the refused delivery, a postal inspector determined that neither the sender’s name nor the recipient’s name could be associated with either the California shipping address or the Leighton delivery address.

Someone identifying himself as “Jeremy” began calling the Leighton post office and asking about picking up the package, according to the plea agreement.

Following the suspects' arrests, police obtained a search warrant to open the package and found it contained about a pound of methamphetamine and about two pounds of marijuana.

Postal inspectors subsequently analyzed inbound and outbound packages with destination addresses similar to that package and identified 14 inbound and two outbound packages, according to the plea agreement.

The plea states that Oates packaged large amounts of cash and shipped it to California to pay for the illegal drugs.

The Postal Inspection Service, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Felton is prosecuting.

