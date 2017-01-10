Person robbed at Madison gas station

Huntsville city leaders are moving forward with converting Grissom High School into a community center complex.More >>
Look for a low in the mid/upper 50s to begin Friday.More >>
A wreck in Toney claimed a man's life early Thursday.More >>
A Florence man is accused of posing as a woman online and getting young boys to send him nude pictures.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation on Atwilder Driver in Hazel Green.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.More >>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.More >>
A Hamilton County grand jury returned murder indictments Thursday morning against two men accused in the "disgusting" race-related slaying of a motorist who accidentally hit a 4-year-old boy and then stopped to check on the child, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.More >>
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.More >>
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
