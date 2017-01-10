Person robbed at Madison gas station - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Person robbed at Madison gas station

Madison police say someone was robbed outside Fuel City on Madison Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the victim was robbed in the parking lot.

No shots were fired.

No one was injured.

One person is in custody.

