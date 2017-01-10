Former Stevenson police chief sentenced to prison for arrestee's beating

A federal judge has sentenced former Stevenson Police Chief Daniel Winters to more than two years in prison for beating an arrestee and for standing by while Winters’ friend beat the arrestee.

U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala sentenced Winters, 56, to 27 months in prison on Tuesday. Winters is also ordered to pay $12,970 in restitution for two counts of violating an individual’s civil rights. Winters must report to prison March 7.

A federal jury convicted Winters on those charges in July 2016.

According to evidence presented at trial, Winters and a civilian friend went to a residence on March 22, 2015 to investigate suspicions that property had been stolen from the friend’s business and was located at the residence. Upon arrival, Winters and his friend entered the residence without a search warrant and encountered the victim, identified as D.F. Winters.

Evidence showed the chief's friend then began to beat D.F. Winters. The beating moved outside where Winters and his friend continued to strike and kick the victim in front of the residence for approximately five minutes,

Winters not only participated in the beating, but stood by and watched his friend beat him and did nothing to stop it.

A passing motorist called 911 to report the beating.

Prosecutors say the victim was left bloody with wounds to his face, chest and back. He was taken to the jail at the Stevenson Police Department.

He began to spit up blood at the jail, A jailer requested Winters’ permission to call an ambulance, but Winters refused the request. The jailer eventually got permission from another supervisor, and D.F. Winters was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

“Our society entrusts law enforcement leaders with the profound responsibility of protecting people from harm,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When law enforcement officials abuse the individuals they swore an oath to protect, they threaten the reputation of their colleagues in the profession who do their jobs honorably and with integrity. This sentencing makes clear that no one, not even a police chief, is above the law.”

“Police department leadership must set the example and uphold the integrity of their departments and meet the rightful expectation of every citizen that law enforcement officers will act in accordance with the laws they have sworn to uphold,” said U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance. “In this case, a police chief criminally abused his badge in order to benefit a friend and inflict violence on an individual in violation of the Constitution. Our society cannot allow that kind of abuse of power and authority to go unpunished.”

The FBI and Alabama’s State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. U.S. Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief Laura Hodge and trial attorney Samantha Trepel of of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted the case.

