Man, victim's mother arrested in child rape case - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man, victim's mother arrested in child rape case

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Pedro Gomez and Maria Castro (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Pedro Gomez and Maria Castro (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A man and a woman were both arrested on rape and sodomy charges in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said they were notified by Department of Human Resources after an 8-year-old told a school counselor about allegations concerning 23-year-old Pedro Gomez.

The child's mother, 29-year-old Maria Castro, is accused of knowing about the crime and not notifying police or seeking medical attention for the child.

Gomez and Castro are both charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Gomez is an illegal immigrant. He is being held for the Department of Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Castro remains in the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

