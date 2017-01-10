Fiber plant in Jackson County to shut down

300 people will lose jobs in Jackson County following the partial closing of the Bridgeport Fibers Plant.

The company, Beaulieu America, says it will assist those interested in transferring to other locations.

The flooring manufacturer says the closure is part of its "long-term strategic plans.

The jobs will be closed by the end of March 2017.

Beaulieu American President Michael Pollard addressed the jobs announcement in a news release:

This has nothing to do with the performance of our people in Bridgeport. Our associates there have performed very well over the years, and we are grateful for their dedication and service. We determined that these short-term changes are necessary to allow us to invest long-term in our commercial, residential carpet and hard surface product offering. We will continue to operate in the Bridgeport area with our Bridgeport Fabrics Plant that allows us to remain connected to the community.

