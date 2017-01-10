Morning Headlines: Senator Sessions on the hot seat in confirmation hearings

Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation on Atwilder Driver in Hazel Green.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly wreck that happened Thursday morning on Highway 53 and Ardwall Road north of Dan Crutcher Road just before 4:30.More >>
We're headed into the middle 80s this afternoon. The humidity stays low, though. We're back down in the upper 50s tonight before yet another day in the 80s.More >>
Huntsville Utilities' Water Operations crews will close both eastbound lanes of Sparkman Drive in Huntsville between Millbrook Drive and Warrior Street for water main repair work on Thursday, April 13 at 8 a.m.More >>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
A gator crept too close to a group of grazing wild horses, and you won't believe what happens next.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
