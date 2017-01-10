Morning Headlines: Senator Sessions on the hot seat in confirmation hearings

Senator Sessions on the hot seat in confirmation hearings

Alabama's own Senator Jeff Sessions will be on the hot seat Tuesday as the first round of senate confirmation hearings begin for President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks. In fact, Sessions is up first in a long list of nominees set to be vetted by a number of U.S. Senators during the next couple of weeks.

Deputy killed responding to manhunt identified

Authorities have identified the Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a motorcycle crash when responding to a massive manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police sergeant. The sheriff's office said Monday that he is 35-year-old Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Highs in the upper 50s with scattered showers for Tuesday night

It will be breezy at times this morning, but otherwise quiet and about 20° warmer than yesterday morning. Despite the lack of sunshine, a stout southerly breeze around 15-20 mph will warm temperatures into the mid/upper 50s today. Isolated showers are possible by the evening commute with steadier light to moderate rain expected overnight.

