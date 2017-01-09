Insurance company suing city of Decatur over TN River pollution

TIG Insurance is suing the city of Decatur over the Tennessee River pollution. (Source: WAFF)

Another lawsuit has been filed against the city of Decatur over the pollution of the Tennessee River. This suit comes from the insurance company that insures the city and the Decatur Utilities board.

TIG Insurance is asking for a federal judge to decide whether or not the company is obligated to provide legal representation or indemnity to the city in a state lawsuit that was filed in 2002 and a federal lawsuit filed in 2016.

“Essentially what the insurance company is asking is for a federal judge to say ‘Hey, you're not on the hook for this,’” said legal expert Greg Reeves.

According to the lawsuit, TIG believes they don't owe coverage to the city because the events that polluted the river happened before their insurance policy took effect. They also claim the Morgan County Landfill, which many of the pollutants allegedly came from, is not an insured property under the insurance plan.

Reeves said the insurance company is taking the position that they don't owe coverage or have to represent the city of Decatur.

He said we'll probably see the city's side through court filings within the next three weeks.

WAFF 48 News has reached out to attorneys for both parties. Both declined to comment.

