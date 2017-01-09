Recording, tours resume at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Recording, tours resume at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
The Muscle Shoals Sound Studio has opened its doors to tours and music recording. (Source: WAFF) The Muscle Shoals Sound Studio has opened its doors to tours and music recording. (Source: WAFF)
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) -

Music recording and public tours have resumed at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. The studio is welcoming guests and was also named Alabama's top tourist attraction of 2017.

"When they first come in, they get a list of the photo ops, the cool places to take your picture. And of course the bathroom where Keith Richard wrote 'Wild Horses' is where everybody wants to get their picture made," said Muscle Shoals Music Foundation executive director Bonnie Bak.

"I'm amazed that Cher, Linda Ronstadt and people that I grew up in the 60s were here recording in this area," said visitor Cathy Smith.

"If I hear a song again, it just takes me back to a place where I've been before," said visitor Bonnie Boucher. "This whole place is my favorite. I'll be back here again."

The studio has been a huge hit since the release of the documentary "Muscle Shoals."

“When we were closed down during renovations, people would just show up from all over the world," said Rodney Hall. He said with the studio finally fully restored, it takes music tourism to another level in the Shoals and adds to the handful of places to visit.

Tours will be Monday through Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $12.

Artists will once again record at the studio as well.

