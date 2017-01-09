Recording, tours resume at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

The search is over for a Madison runaway.More >>
The search is over for a Madison runaway.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
Athens police arrested a local woman on a capital murder charge on Wednesday.More >>
A criminal is responsible for writing $4,000 worth of fraudulent checks after stealing bank account information.More >>
A criminal is responsible for writing $4,000 worth of fraudulent checks after stealing bank account information.More >>
Streets in Arab are expected to be completely paved by year's end.More >>
Streets in Arab are expected to be completely paved by year's end.More >>
Researchers at John Hopkins have discovered a possible link between middle age heart disease and Alzheimer's disease later in life.More >>
Researchers at John Hopkins have discovered a possible link between middle age heart disease and Alzheimer's disease later in life.More >>