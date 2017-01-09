Keeping up your physical fitness resolution

Bobby Simmons says physical fitness has been a lifelong ambition.

At age 79, he moves better than some men half his age. He said he’s been working out since he was a teen He still works out an hour a day, five days a week.

He said even small breaks from his routine can be felt.

Simmons has some old injures, which make the exercise routine a necessity.

"I've got four herniated discs in my back, but it keeps it from bothering me,” he said.

He said his workout is very precise with specific exercises to strengthen his lower back and abdominal muscles.

Simmons said this lifelong habit of working out is also paying off at work.

"I think it keeps me very healthy. In fact, I only missed seven days in 43 years teaching at Calhoun,” he said.

Fitness can be a common New Year’s resolution that falls by the wayside. One way to make certain you turn a resolution into reality is to make certain this becomes a part of your daily routine.

"Somebody much smarter than me once said it takes two weeks to form a habit. So definitely get it into your daily routine, whether it’s in the morning, the afternoon, at night,” said Brien DeVillo, general manager of Planet Fitness.

DeVillo said even a walk will help. Start small. Set goals and include one behavior at a time.

"Once you start to see the results, is when it becomes fun,” he said.

He said it becomes easier once you have the first few weeks down.

Another tip is to ask for support.

"Some people are very shy about come into the gym. So bring a friend with you, somebody that you are comfortable with,” DeVillo said. “Find a group to work with. You come in as a pack. You work together you help each other."

"You want to have your main goal, but I think it’s very important to have your smaller goals in between there," he said. "Maybe your overall goal is to set 50 pounds. First you have a goal and reward yourself for loosing that first 10."

