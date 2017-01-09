Sexual torture suspect rearrested, left kids alone while driving drunk, police say

Florence police say two young children were left home alone overnight after their mother failed to mention them when she was caught driving drunk. This woman is already facing charges for sexual crimes from the summer.

April Johnson was arrested and charged with DUI at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say she said nothing about having any children during her interview.

According to police, Johnson told jailer the following afternoon that her two small children were at her home alone. Officers responded to the home and found two children, ages 3 and 6, alone inside.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted contacted and the children were released to family members.

"Ms. Johnson remains in jail and it’s scary to think what might have happened to the children had the jailers not found out that children were alone in their home," police said in a release. "The weather this weekend was brutally cold and these children were left to fend for themselves after the mother used poor judgement. We are thankful that the situation ended with the children being found safe.

Johnson remains in jail on bond totaling $2,000.

Johnson was arrested on sexual abuse and sexual torture charges this summer. Police say she forced a female victim to complete sexual acts while holding her at gunpoint on July 17, 2016.

