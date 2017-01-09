Morgan County man charged with abuse of infant

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin reports that Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man on child abuse charges.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a request from assistance from the Department Human Resources concerning injuries sustained on a 6-month-old child. The child had sustained two fractures of the leg.

After developing sufficient information to obtain a search warrant, the search warrant was served at the residence.of Arik Nathaniel Young, 28, of the Punkin Center community.

The search of the residence, along with an interview of the mother and father, led to the arrest of Young. He was charged with willful abuse of a child.

Franklin said there are issues concerning the living conditions in the home, which are being investigated and may be addressed by social services, law enforcement, or both.

Young was released on a $2,500 bond.

