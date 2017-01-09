Fire erupts at Fort Payne business

Fire crews battled a large fire at the old DeSoto plant on Wooten Gap Road just outside of Fort Payne on Monday.

Approximately 1,000 bales of cotton caught fire. Crews responded at about 10:30 a.m. The fire burned for several hours.

The owner said the structure has burned to the ground just as he was getting ready to begin here again. Terry Romans Southern Wholesale Fibers Factory burned in Higdon back in June 2015, so he decided to move his business to Fort Payne to start again.

Officials say he had just gotten in some large equipment and was going to begin operating his recycling business again later this month when this happened.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48