Sonic murder suspects indicted on capital murder charges

From the left, Dacedric Ward and Trevor Cantrell (Source: Madison Police Department)

A Limestone County grand jury handed down capital murder indictments for two men accused of killing a Madison teenager at the Sonic on County Line Road.

Dacedric Ward, 22, and Trevor Cantrell, 19, are accused of robbing and killing Jason West, 18. The shooting happened December 26. Investigators say the suspects intended to rob West after a drug deal.

West was shot in the chest and died at Huntsville Hospital. According to court documents, Ward said he shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster".

West graduated from James Clemens High School in December. His funeral was Friday.

Ward and Cantrell are in the Limestone County Jail without bond.

