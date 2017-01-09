Senator showdown on College Football National Championship

Streets in Arab are expected to be completely paved by year's end.More >>
A search is underway for a man who Athens police say stole expensive equipment from Dixie Auto Parts on U.S. 72More >>
The Madison Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway juvenile.More >>
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of this afternoon. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, but any activity like that will be very isolated and short-lived.More >>
A criminal is responsible for writing $4,000 worth of fraudulent checks after stealing bank account information.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
