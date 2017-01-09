Senator showdown on College Football National Championship

Alabama and Clemson faced off in last year's national title game. (Photo by Kent Gidley/Alabama Athletics)

Two U.S. senators are going nuts (literally) over college football’s national title game!

U.S. Senators Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) and Tim Scott (R-SC) are proving they’re passionate fans of Alabama and Clemson. The two senators are announcing a friendly wager based on the rematch between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers in Tampa.

If Alabama wins, Senator Scott is promising to send Cromer’s Peanuts to Senator Shelby’s office. However, if Clemson wins, Senator Shelby will make sure Priester’s Pecans are delivered to Senator Scott’s office.

While Senators Shelby and Scott may team up on legislation, it’s clear they have different ideas about which school will be crowned as college football’s national champion.

Senator Shelby sounded confident about Alabama’s chances to win its 17th national title. Senator Shelby said, “I’m extremely proud of the Crimson Tide’s performance this season and look forward to this exciting match-up. I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that he will lead the Tide to another National Championship victory.”

Yet, Senator Scott isn’t intimidated by Alabama’s impressive football resume and feels this is the year Clemson will win its 2nd national title.

Senator Scott said, “Led by Coach Swinney and Deshaun Watson, Clemson has had another amazing year,” Senator Scott said. “The good news – it’s about to get even better when they bring the National Championship home to Death Valley. Go Tigers!”

