Morning Headlines: Huntsville Utilities propose rate increase

Huntsville Utilities propose rate increase

A rate hike is on the horizon for those who rely on Huntsville Utilities for their electric services. Huntsville Utilities is proposing a 2.75 % increase for all classifications of customers homes and businesses. The average family's bill would increase by roughly $4 per month or $48 a year. You'll recall Huntsville Utilities proposed a different increase last April.

Airport shooting suspect due for Florida court appearance

The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim is due for his first court appearance. Esteban Santiago is scheduled to be in Fort Lauderdale federal court Monday morning. The 26-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted.

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s for Monday

Despite the bitterly cold start, today actually kicks off our warming trend. A light south wind developing today, along with mostly sunny skies, will help temperatures rebound into the mid-40s for highs. Clouds increase later tonight, keeping temperatures from dropping as much. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning.

