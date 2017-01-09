Huntsville Utilities proposes rate increase

A rate hike is on the horizon for those who rely on Huntsville Utilities for their electric services.

Huntsville Utilities is proposing a 2.75 % increase for all classifications of customers homes and businesses.

The average family's bill would increase by roughly $4 per month or $48 a year. You'll recall Huntsville Utilities proposed a different increase last April.

That two-tiered hike would have raised rates for customers by almost $5 a month. It was voted down by the city council. Now, the latest hike will also be voted by the city council, however, customers have a chance to learn more about the proposal and to express their thoughts to the council.

A public meeting will be held at 5 o'clock at Huntsville City Hall. Huntsville Utilities officials say they'll give a more detailed reasoning of why the increase is needed.

In addition to that, there will be time for public comment. If you can't make it to the meeting, there may be a chance for to give your input at Thursday's council meeting or at the council's next work session.

