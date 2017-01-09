Rock the South lets you “Glamp” this year

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and woman responsible for stealing power tools.More >>
Afternoon sunshine will warm temperatures into the lower 80s again today.More >>
Huntsville police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning at the Subway off of Enterprise Way around 8:15 a.m.More >>
Work to create a community complex for south Huntsville will start soon at the old Grissom High School site.More >>
It was a special day for a Huntsville teen who had his Make-A-Wish granted.More >>
Murphy is best known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
The parents of an Ohio man detained in North Korea are pleading with the government to help secure their son’s release.More >>
Only the artist knows why he or she painted it, but it probably has to do with frustration. A spray-painted note also was left, saying, "What are taxes for?"More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
