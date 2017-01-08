AR teen makes spiritual connection with Chick-fil-A 'Angel'

When Joe Rothwell walked into the Chick-fil-A in Olive Branch, MS he did not expect to have an "angel" encounter that would change his life forever. (Source: Chick-Fil-A)

When Joe Rothwell walked into the Chick-fil-A in Olive Branch, Mississippi he did not expect to have an "angel" encounter that would change his life forever. But that is exactly what happened, and his email to the restaurant has since gone viral.

Rothwell emailed Chick-fil-A saying he was on his way back to Fort Smith, Arkansas after attending the Passion Conference in Atlanta with his youth group. The group decided to stop for a bite to eat at the restaurant.

He says one of his good friends suggested he refer to the young woman who was working as "an angel" when she brought the group their food.



Rothwell complied, saying, "Thanks, you are an Angel!"



The woman's name happened to be Angel.

Y'all. Y'ALL. the cutest, sweetest guy ever just made my whole week at work ??



Too bad he was just passing through ?????????????????????????????? — α?g?lιqυ? (@angealeak) January 5, 2017

He says even though she has probably heard the line a million times she still laughed.

Rothwell's friend had been talking with Angel earlier and found out she had wanted to attend the youth conference they had all been to. Rothwell says, after realizing Angel shared the same beliefs that he does, his friends encouraged him to go make small talk with her.

About 10 minutes later, Angel's manager sent her on break and Rothwell finally got his chance to talk with her. He says he did not expect anything of it except to amuse his friends and possibly embarrass himself.

Rothwell says gathered up the courage to talk to Angel so he took one of the decorative flowers off of the table and approached the table where she was sitting.

I just wanna go out on a date with the charming boy that brought me a flower tonight and talked to me about Jesus



But he lives in AR kms — α?g?lιqυ? (@angealeak) January 5, 2017

He says the longer he talked with her the more he saw what a lovely girl she is. He says they discussed everything from the conference, to the young child she and her friends are sponsoring and college.



While talking about the conference, Angel told him, "Maybe we will see each other there next year."

Sadly, when the group packed up to leave, Rothwell and Angel did not exchange contact information. He says soon after leaving he realized his mistake.



So Rothwell sent a message straight to Chick-fil-A.

"I apologize for the long and drawn out story, but I hope that it helps you see that I am not just some creepy guy that is hitting on one of your employees," Rothwell explained in his email. "I was hoping that you could pass along my contact information to Angel to help me get a hold of her. Thank you for reading, I promise to eat more chicken."

The conversation also left an impact on Angel who tweeted, "Y'all. Y'all. The cutest, sweetest guy ever just made my whole week at work. Too bad he was just passing through." And another tweet saying she would just like to go on a date with the charming boy who brought her a flower.

@angealeak THIS IS SO SWEET OMG!!! Makes you really think about what kind of impact you have on people without even realizing it! — bad (@vandergriffff) January 8, 2017

After Chick-Fil-A received the email, they passed it along to Angel. She took to Twitter to update everyone on the situation with the charming guy.

@angealeak I will be very disappointed if you don't marry this guy and idek you ???? — r p ?? (@rebeccapaulsonn) January 8, 2017

The tweet quickly went viral, with many sending well-wishes to the two.

Angel says they are now in contact with one another and talking on a regular basis.

This tweet blowing up is awesome because I'm getting to meet so many amazing Christians!!!!!! Thanks for the prayers, feeling God's love ?? — α?g?lιqυ? (@angealeak) January 8, 2017

