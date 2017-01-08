Alabama, Clemson hold Media Day Saturday

Number one and undefeated Alabama in a rematch against the 13-1 Clemson Tigers. It's the first time in history the same two teams are meeting for a National Title.



Saturday, Both programs held media Day in Tampa as the National Champions were up first this morning



The Crimson Tide have won 26 straight games, which is the third-longest streak in program history, and the longest under Nick Saban.



The Tide have also won 16 straight games against ranked opponents heading into Monday night. All those numbers are great, current player, they're just ready to get this game going.



“Yea I'm just ready to get out there and get to playing,” Dalvin Tomlinson said Saturday. “I hate waiting, you just have to wait a little bit longer, it feels like forever when you're a football player.”



A win Monday night would give Saban his sixth National Title, which would tie him with Paul Bear Bryant. In order to get there, he will have to face a team that he face a just one short year ago. Ironically, Saban told Clemson's Dabo Swinney during a vacation outing that he thought his team would be back in this game a year ago.



“This situation offers us the chance to get together sometimes to talk about things,” Saban said Saturday. “And we do that a lot. And I did tell him last year with the respect I have for his team and the players they had coming back that especially with his quarterback coming back that the continuity they would be back here next year, or this year now.”



