Huntsville warming shelter offers food, shelter and sense of community

Several warming centers are opening their doors as the Tennessee Valley faces bitterly cold temperatures.



Grateful Life Community Church’s warming center offers home-cooked food and warm shelter for those who otherwise wouldn't have a place to go.



"There's too many tragedies in the homeless community. Let’s try to prevent as many as possible by being here," church volunteer Ronald Rickard said.



Rickard said when temperatures fall below 32 degrees for more than 24 consecutive hours, the warming center steps in.



"We don’t care what their religion is, we don’t care what their race is, we don’t care what their orientation or their gender identity is. They are welcome if they're cold, if they're hungry…we have a cot and food for them. We have a four legged animal for them to pet and love on," Rickard said.



Jim DeFelice said he’s been on the streets for several years. And because of Grateful Life, he doesn't have to worry about sleeping in his tent in frigid temperatures.



"Last night it was zero degrees. Half of us would have been froze to death,” DeFelice said.



Rickard said he volunteers because he can see a visible change being made in others’ lives.



"Even in your small part of the world, you’re making a ripple in the pond, and you're helping to change everything," he said.



And after talking to DeFelice for just a few moments, it's easy to see it’s Huntsville’s very coldest nights that bring out the warmest of hearts.



"It's a blessing. I get to see some of my knucklehead friends I don't always get to see. It's a real blessing here.”



When Grateful Life’s warming center opens up, the church experiences increased utility bills. It also finds a greater need for clothing, food, and over-the-counter medications to help people fight off illnesses they get from being out in the cold. To help the cause, d rop off items at the church located at 207 Oakwood Ave. Huntsville, AL.



