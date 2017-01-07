Burst pipe creates frozen warning outside Huntsville home

The brutally cold weather impacting the Tennessee Valley can cause real damage.



A homeowner in northeast Huntsville learned this morning that a pipe had burst due to the frigid temperatures.



The aftermath left a stunning sight outside the home on Chanel Drive.



The pipe connecting an outdoor facuet was the culprit.



The flow of water ended up freezing into the formation you see pictured.



The American Red Cross offers a few tips of safe guarding your pipes:

Don't turn your thermostat lower than 55 degrees

Let the water drop from faucet when temperature is below freezing

Keep your garage door closed if containing water supply lines

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48