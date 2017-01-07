Wreck on University Drive in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Wreck on University Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A traffic accident is causing delays on University Drive at the Meadow Drive intersection. 

Huntsville Police report westbound traffic is down to 1 lane while crews respond to the wreck. 

No word if there are any injuries. 

Consider taking I-565 if possible to avoid further delays. 
 

