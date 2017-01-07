Jan. 7th-8th Weekend Events

Looking for something to do in the Tennessee Valley this weekend? WAFF 48's Tiffaney Brandley shares a few ideas.

1. Go see a play

The Broadway Theatre League is hosting the "42nd Street Musical" this weekend. The show is recommended for kids 13 and up but it's still a great family event or an enjoyable date night.I typically go to their plays with my daughter and/or husband and they're always entertaining.



2. Drink for a good cause

If you enjoy craft beer, then this event is for you. Grab some friends and go to the Liquor Express and Craft Beer on University Drive to help protect the environment and wildlife.

It's $10 at the door and includes two drinks. Money from the event benefits The Land Trust of North Alabama, International Crane Foundation and Tennessee Valley Audubon Association. Someone will be at the event to educate you on the conservation organizations and their active roles in the community.

3. Enjoy some hockey

The UAH Chargers will take on Minnesota State at home. If you love competitive ice sports, then I'm sure you'll enjoy this game.

4. See a movie

Hidden Figures is out this weekend. It's about three African-American women at NASA who helped fuel some of the greatest achievements in space. I could tell you more but I decided to include a preview that you can watch for yourself. Hint: it's about NASA and we do live in the Rocket City.

5. Finally, check out a local historic park

Burritt on the Mountain is unique to Huntsville and this weekend you can take a guided tour into the 19th Century. This one is for the whole family and it's worth it especially if you've never been.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48