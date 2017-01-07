Power restored in downtown Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Power restored in downtown Huntsville

By William McLain, Digital Content Director
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Power is back in downtown Huntsville following a Saturday morning outage. 

Huntsville Utilities restored power between Memorial Parkway east, Whitesburg Drive, Clinton Avenue south and Bob Wallace Avenue. 

Huntsville Utilities' website estimates between 200 and 1,300 people were without power. 


The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. 

 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly