Power restored in downtown Huntsville

Power is back in downtown Huntsville following a Saturday morning outage.



Huntsville Utilities restored power between Memorial Parkway east, Whitesburg Drive, Clinton Avenue south and Bob Wallace Avenue.



Huntsville Utilities' website estimates between 200 and 1,300 people were without power.

Service restored to outage area around downtown Huntsville. Crews are still

working to identify the cause of this interruption in service. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 7, 2017



The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.





