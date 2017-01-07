CFB National Championship: Media Day

The Crimson Tide started the morning in Tampa with Media Day.
Listen to comments from Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban:
Several players and assistant coaches also commented on the upcoming rematch with Clemson:
The Clemson Media Day followed right after Alabama.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.