Teen killed in DeKalb County wreck

An 18-year-old from Scottsboro is dead following a wreck in DeKalb County on Friday.



Savannah Michelle Young of Scottsboro was killed after overturning on Interstate 59.



The crash happened near mile marker 212 just north of Collinsville.



The cause of the crash is not clear. Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation.

