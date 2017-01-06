Shoals law enforcement train for active shooter situations

It's a grim reality that each year law enforcement agencies have to train for active shooters. Police departments go through training regularly to see how officers react under stress, prepare mentally and see how they can strategically eliminate a threat.

Sgt. Dennis Patterson with the Florence Police Department said annual training is key when major incidents occur. They train through realistic scenarios, whether it’s a school, movie theater or mall.

"When there is an active shooter situation, it’s going to be chaotic, but what we try to do is we train to where it's somewhat of an organized chaos where we can grab a hold of the situation," Patterson said.

"Unfortunately, in law enforcement, oftentimes we are a reactive force,” said Sgt. Brad Holmes of the Florence Police Department. “We have to base our training on experiences that other law enforcements have gone through."

Holmes said Florence police have a standalone division responsible for training. Their role is to make sure that information such as that from Ft. Lauderdale gets out and develops individual training plans for every level of law enforcement.

He said it’s important to train with other neighboring agencies so they would already understand how each other operates in case a tragedy happens.

"The fact of the matter is, in law enforcement we have to be able to partner a criminal doesn't respect jurisdictional boundaries and so as a result of that we have to have those building and bonding relationships," he said.

They've created a major crime unit partnering with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department.

Holmes said in Alabama there is a minimum of 12 hours of continued education a year for officers to maintain, but each department can have their own set of requirements beyond that.

