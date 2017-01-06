Hartselle police searching for armed car burglars

Hartselle police are searching for the suspects involved in multiple car burglaries.

Police released surveillance photos that show three suspects believed to be involved in several car burglaries in and around Hartselle on Jan. 2. Police say one of the suspects appears to be walking around with the gun in his hand as he and the other two suspects break into cars.

Police say this suspect likely brought the gun with him. Although some guns were stolen during these car burglaries, none were reported stolen from this neighborhood on Jan. 2, according to police.

These suspects are possibly driving a light colored sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartselle Police Department at 256-773-6534.

Police warn citizens not to confront anyone they recognize from this crime or any other crimes they see in progress.

"We are releasing these pictures as a reminder that you should never approach or confront anyone you believe to be involved in a crime. You should call 911 immediately if you happen to see a crime in progress," the department posted on Facebook.

