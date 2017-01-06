Limestone County Career Tech Center pushing for expanded programs

Big changes could be on the horizon for the state's largest tech school. Limestone County Schools leaders are discussing a massive expansion to their Career Tech Center.

It's a push to prepare students for a 21st century workforce.

The Career Tech Center wants to expand its number of programs so more students can get trade certifications.

The Limestone County school board hasn't approved anything yet, but these ideas could push the state's largest career tech center to even higher levels.

"What we do know is 80 percent of the jobs that are being created at the national level, according to the data I've seen, require a two-year college degree or less,” said Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk.

Sisk said that's the driving force behind his district's Career Tech Center. The school offers around two dozen different career paths that lead to certifications and high school diplomas.

Sisk said that means employment potential for trade jobs with good pay. He used the engineering graduates as an example, saying they can make $50,000 or $60,000 in the Tennessee Valley.

Now he’s tossing around new ideas, including expanding programs into brick laying and plumbing. It’s all waiting on school board approval.

He said it's the next progression as he pushes to place his graduates in the workforce. He said it also pushes the Huntsville metro area to become an economic driver for the rest of the state.

"It's not about just attracting new businesses. I've got to support the businesses that are already here,” he said.

Sisk says employers are now contacting his district for their career tech graduates because trade schools are in such high demand.

