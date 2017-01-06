Decatur robbery suspect caught in Kansas

Food danger zone is a phrase used by health departments to describe when food is at the wrong temperature.More >>
Athens police have arrested a man in a double shooting investigation.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track north of the area and into middle Tennessee for the evening and overnight hours.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store in Bessemer, Ala., with a 19-month-old still in the back seat. One hour 40 minutes after the theft, Bessemer police requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to issue an AMBER Alert for the child.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.
Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that drew nationwide attention, is expected to return to her hometown of Columbia on Friday.
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.
The man sentenced to death in the massacre of nine parishioners at a downtown Charleston church is now in federal custody.
