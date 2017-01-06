Decatur robbery suspect caught in Kansas

Skies will remain mainly clear this evening, and the wind will drop to less than 10 mph. It won’t be as cool as yesterday evening, but temperatures will still fall quickly after sunset.More >>
Neither men have been identified, but the shooting has been ruled accidental and Huntsville police confirm the father will not face any charges stemming from the incident.More >>
A father and son are in hospitals after being run over by the truck they were working on Sunday. Sheriff Tim Kent said it happened around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 132 near the Etowah County line. The truck jumped into gear and ran over both of them.More >>
Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to the area affecting portions of Southeast Huntsville.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was last seen on Seminary Street around 9:22 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
The woman and her husband claimed doctors gave her the wrong drug, which paralyzed her.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
