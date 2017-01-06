Decatur robbery suspect caught in Kansas - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Breaking News

Decatur robbery suspect caught in Kansas

Jacob Paul Perry (Source: Decatur Police) Jacob Paul Perry (Source: Decatur Police)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

A man wanted in in two armed robberies in Decatur has been located in Kansas.

Decatur police tell us Jacob Paul Perry is in custody in Kansas.  

Investigators say Jacob Paul Perry robbed two convenience stores in Decatur on January 4.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly