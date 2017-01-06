Car crashes into comic book store on Memorial Parkway - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Car crashes into comic book store on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A male driver was transported to the hospital after crashing his car into The Deep Comics & Games on Memorial Parkway.

A store employee said the car came through the fence and right into the store.

The owner, three employees, and two customers were inside the store at the time.

No one was injured. 

