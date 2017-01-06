Car crashes into comic book store on Memorial Parkway

A father and son are in hospitals after being run over by the truck they were working on Sunday. Sheriff Tim Kent said it happened around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 132 near the Etowah County line. The truck jumped into gear and ran over both of them.More >>
Huntsville Utilities reports that service has been restored to the area affecting portions of Southeast Huntsville.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick was last seen on Seminary Street around 9:22 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Skies will remain mainly clear this evening, and the wind will drop to less than 10 mph. It won’t be as cool as yesterday evening, but temperatures will still fall quickly after sunset.More >>
The Darden Restaurant Group, the parent company of chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, recently announced its intention to buy Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in cash.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
