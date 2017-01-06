Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Limestone County

A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on East Limestone Road. (Source: WAFF)

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Limestone County. It happened at about 10 a.m. on East Limestone Road in the Copeland community, according to officials.

Authorities identified the husband and wife victims as Jackie Perry, 74, and Linda Perry, 73.

Sheriff Mike Blakely said the Perrys were in the middle of getting a divorce and that she went there to remove some of her property. Blakely said it appears Jackie shot Linda, then turned the gun on himself.

Several family members who were there to help her get her things heard the shots, went inside, and found her lying next to the door.

"This is a real tragedy, something I'm sure will hit hard, especially in the Copeland/East Limestone community because both of them have large extended families there in that community," Blakely said.

Blakely said the Perrys are a prominent, well-known family. Jackie Perry, now retired, was a homebuilder for many years.

There are many here, including the sheriff, who called Linda and Jackie their friends.

