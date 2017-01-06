18-wheeler overturns in Decatur - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

18-wheeler overturns in Decatur

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF Viewer, Whitney Johnson) (Source: WAFF Viewer, Whitney Johnson)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

An 18-wheeler has overturned on 6th Avenue at the Tennessee River Bridge on Decatur.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly