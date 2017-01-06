18-wheeler overturns in Decatur

The Darden Restaurant Group, the parent company of chains such as Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, recently announced its intention to buy Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in cash.More >>
Neither men have been identified, but the shooting has been ruled accidental and Huntsville police confirm the father will not face any charges stemming from the incident.More >>
Neither men have been identified, but the shooting has been ruled accidental and Huntsville police confirm the father will not face any charges stemming from the incident.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.More >>
Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center saidMore >>
Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center said the idea is to break down fears through understanding. Beshir said the fear of the unknown can help breed hate, and that's why the Islamic Center invMore >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>