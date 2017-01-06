Warming centers available across the Tennessee Valley - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Warming centers available across the Tennessee Valley

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The city of Huntsville says public transit will take people to warming centers for free through close of business Friday night.

The Grateful Life Community Church at 207 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville opened their doors as an emergency warming center on Thursday afternoon.

The Lauderdale County EMA says they haven’t received any notifications of warming centers opening as of Friday morning.

They say they’re possibly going to be treating the roads later but that will mostly be on the bridges.

The Madison County EMA also says no warming centers are open that they’re aware of.

The Blount County EMA say they believe roads were treated Thursday, but they don’t know of any warming centers open.

The DeKalb County EMA  says state roads have been treated and that equipment is ready to go for other roads if they see any ice.

However warming centers in Crossville, Ider and Sylvania are in place but are not open yet.

They said those will open if a request is made, but so far they haven’t received any requests to use them.

The Marion County EMA says no warming centers are open right now.

The Lincoln County EMA says right now there is no accumulation but they are seeing some light mist starting to come down and that the roads there have been treated. But no warming centers are open as of right now. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Organizers encouraged by "Meet your Muslim Neighbor* event

    Organizers encouraged by "Meet your Muslim Neighbor* event

    Sunday, April 9 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-04-09 15:30:53 GMT

    Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center said

    More >>

    Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center said the idea is to break down fears through understanding. Beshir said the fear of the unknown can help breed hate, and that's why the Islamic Center inv

    More >>

  • breaking

    Lauderdale inmate charged with trying to kill officer escapes

    Lauderdale inmate charged with trying to kill officer escapes

    Sunday, April 9 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-04-09 13:05:42 GMT
    Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick (Source: Florence Police Department)Christopher Wayne Kilpatrick (Source: Florence Police Department)

    An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.  

    More >>

    An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.  

    More >>

  • One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    Saturday, April 8 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-04-09 01:01:01 GMT
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly