Warming centers available across the Tennessee Valley

The city of Huntsville says public transit will take people to warming centers for free through close of business Friday night.

The Grateful Life Community Church at 207 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville opened their doors as an emergency warming center on Thursday afternoon.

The Lauderdale County EMA says they haven’t received any notifications of warming centers opening as of Friday morning.

They say they’re possibly going to be treating the roads later but that will mostly be on the bridges.

The Madison County EMA also says no warming centers are open that they’re aware of.

The Blount County EMA say they believe roads were treated Thursday, but they don’t know of any warming centers open.

The DeKalb County EMA says state roads have been treated and that equipment is ready to go for other roads if they see any ice.

However warming centers in Crossville, Ider and Sylvania are in place but are not open yet.

They said those will open if a request is made, but so far they haven’t received any requests to use them.

The Marion County EMA says no warming centers are open right now.

The Lincoln County EMA says right now there is no accumulation but they are seeing some light mist starting to come down and that the roads there have been treated. But no warming centers are open as of right now.

