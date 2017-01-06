Warming centers available across the Tennessee Valley

Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center saidMore >>
Dozens of people came to the Huntsville Islamic Center for its "Meet Your Muslim Neighbor" event Saturday. Aladin Beshir, who is the Community Outreach Director for the center said the idea is to break down fears through understanding. Beshir said the fear of the unknown can help breed hate, and that's why the Islamic Center invMore >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.More >>
An inmate awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer is on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.More >>
Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.More >>
Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.More >>
Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March.More >>
Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>