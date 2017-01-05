Huntsville public works prepares for winter weather - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville public works prepares for winter weather

By Franklin White, Reporter
Huntsville public works crews prepare roads for winter weather. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville public works crews prepare roads for winter weather. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville public works employees worked all day Thursday to prepare the roads for Friday’s potential snowfall.

They particularly focused on Memorial Parkway, which is one of the busiest roadways in the Valley. Workers placed barricades near each access point along the Parkway in case roads get too bad and they need to close it.

They say their biggest concern is elevated roads, like bridges and overpasses, because they're the first to freeze.

“We are currently organizing our snow and ice crew to come in tomorrow at 12:00 with about 25 to 30 members. We have in storage approximately 1,400 tons of mix for the bridges and overpasses and have about 500 tons of salt mix for the asphalt,” said public works director Christopher McNeese.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

