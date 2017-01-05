ALDOT prepares roads ahead of winter weather - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

ALDOT prepares roads ahead of winter weather

ALDOT prepares roads for the winter weather threat. (Source: WAFF) ALDOT prepares roads for the winter weather threat. (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

Alabama Department of Transportation workers spent Thursday pre-treating state roads for the winter weather threat. They covered hundreds of miles to keep roadways safe before any snow falls.

ALDOT Public Information Specialist Seth Burkett said officials are well ahead of the potential snow and ice and ready to react if it comes.

ALDOT crews hit highways and interstates across north Alabama's 13 counties, putting down salt brine to prevent ice from forming as easily. They sprayed calcium magnesium acetate on bridges and overpasses.

Burkett said this is the preventative stage. It's an effort to try and keep the roads from becoming dangerous as best they can. He said they're prepared for what happens after the weather turns.

"We'll have personnel on standby with the trucks, snow plows, spreaders, graters. We'll be out there on the road removing snow and ice. Of course, again, we'll hit the highest priorities and problems areas, the highest capacity roadways first," Burkett said.

He said ALDOT is fully staffed, fully resourced and ready to clear problem areas.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    Saturday, April 8 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-04-09 01:01:01 GMT
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>

  • David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

    David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-08 23:49:39 GMT

    Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.

    More >>

    Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.

    More >>

  • Electronics retailer HHGregg to close all stores

    Electronics retailer HHGregg to close all stores

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-04-08 15:34:53 GMT

    Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March. 

    More >>

    Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly