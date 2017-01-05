ALDOT prepares roads ahead of winter weather

Alabama Department of Transportation workers spent Thursday pre-treating state roads for the winter weather threat. They covered hundreds of miles to keep roadways safe before any snow falls.

ALDOT Public Information Specialist Seth Burkett said officials are well ahead of the potential snow and ice and ready to react if it comes.

ALDOT crews hit highways and interstates across north Alabama's 13 counties, putting down salt brine to prevent ice from forming as easily. They sprayed calcium magnesium acetate on bridges and overpasses.

Burkett said this is the preventative stage. It's an effort to try and keep the roads from becoming dangerous as best they can. He said they're prepared for what happens after the weather turns.

"We'll have personnel on standby with the trucks, snow plows, spreaders, graters. We'll be out there on the road removing snow and ice. Of course, again, we'll hit the highest priorities and problems areas, the highest capacity roadways first," Burkett said.

He said ALDOT is fully staffed, fully resourced and ready to clear problem areas.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48