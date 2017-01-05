Lawrence County mother pleads not guilty to toddler's murder - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lawrence County mother pleads not guilty to toddler's murder

Evan Berryman and Chelsea Fike (Source: Lawrence County Jail) Evan Berryman and Chelsea Fike (Source: Lawrence County Jail)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The two suspects in the death of a Lawrence County toddler were set to face a judge Thursday morning, but only one of those hearings happened.

Chelsea Fike was indicted for felony murder and reckless murder in December for the death of her 2-year-old son, Ian Calhoun. Her former boyfriend, Evan Berryman, was arrested and charged with capital murder in March of last year, 19 months the child's death.

Fike and Berryman are also accused of abuse involving her daughter.

READ MORE: Lawrence Co. mother charged with toddler's murder

Fike pleaded not guilty through her attorney. She is free on bond.

On Thursday, Judge Mark Craig granted the request from Berryman's attorney for a continuance of his arraignment hearing until a later date.

Ian Calhoun's official cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head, torso, and his lower and upper extremities. In addition to two murder counts, his mother faces three counts of aggravated child abuse.

Her attorney, Brian White, said if a jury hears both sides, she will be vindicated.

"She didn't do anything and she didn't neglect these children. She was at work when Ian died. She didn't know anything about what happened. That's something that will be borne out in evidence in trial.," he said.

The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office has not declared whether Fike and Berryman will be tried together or separately. White said If there are two trials, he expects Berryman's would happen first.

READ MORE: Woman facing charges for hindering prosecution in capital murder investigation

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    One injured in Saturday morning shooting

    Saturday, April 8 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-04-09 01:01:01 GMT
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>
    Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.  The incident occurred just before noon on Old Blue Spring Rd.  According to Huntsville PD, the victim was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries.  No arrests have been made.  Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved. Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48 More >>

  • David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

    David: Cold overnight, warm and sunny Sunday

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-04-08 23:49:39 GMT

    Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.

    More >>

    Skies will remain clear this evening, and the wind will stay light. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, and we’ll be into the 50s by 8-9 p.m.

    More >>

  • Electronics retailer HHGregg to close all stores

    Electronics retailer HHGregg to close all stores

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-04-08 15:34:53 GMT

    Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March. 

    More >>

    Consumer electronics chain HHGregg Inc. is shutting down its stores. The company's liquidation sale begins on Saturday and will last for about five or six weeks. The Indianapolis company said Friday that it will liquidate its assets after failing to find a buyer for the business. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly