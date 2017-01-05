Kitchen Cops: 2 low scores, including back-to-back low performer

La Constenita in Boaz is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops Low Performer. After scoring a 77 last time, the restaurant scored a 77 again for their reinspection. The Marshall County Health Department reports cheese in a cooler was six degrees above the 41-degree temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth in cold-holding food, and that the cooler itself was running nine degrees too warm.

The Morgan County Health Department handed Guadalajara Grill in Decatur an 83. The inspector reports meat and beans in a cooler needed to be colder, and that they were four degrees over the required temperature. The also were reportedly using damaged pans and a damaged ice scoop.

The staff at the Gridiron Bar & Grill in Boaz kept it clean, making a big improvement with a reinspection score of 93. That's 15 points better than last time.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

