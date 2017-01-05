Shoals crews prepare roads for winter weather - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Shoals crews prepare roads for winter weather

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Road crews in Florence prepare for winter weather. (Source: WAFF) Road crews in Florence prepare for winter weather. (Source: WAFF)
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Road departments are preparing to make sure the roads are ready if snow begins to fall in the Shoals.

Thursday was the first day of the season in Florence for sand and salt to be loaded up into trucks to make sure the roads will be safe Friday.

Three trucks cover it for Florence. The manager of the streets department, David Koonze, said they will drive over the main roads multiple times so they are clear of any ice.

Koonze said for people to be careful if the wintery mix covers roadways because they can't treat all the roads. Plus, drivers need to slow down and keep a safe distance from his workers so they can do their job.

"These guys are veterans. They've done this many years and they'll end up sliding off the road two or three times, usually because we are treating the trouble spots that we have, and it's slick conditions out there in these spots. And we tell people stay in if they can," Koonze said.

Police who will be out patrolling will call to let the crews know if there are any slick spots that need to be taken care of.

