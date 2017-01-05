Jackson County woman disputes murder charge, claims self defense

A Jackson County woman is asking a judge to throw out her murder charge, as she claim self defense.

Tammy Keel is charged with the murder of her husband, Ricky Keel. She says she shot him as he threatened her and came at her with a large rock at their Woodville home in March 2016.

Investigators say Keel shot and killed her husband before dragging his body to another part in the yard, running over him, then setting the vehicle on fire.

A fire investigator who disputed major parts of the fire marshal's report was the first person on the stand Thursday. Fire Investigator Jeff Morrill testified the state fire marshal's report was unsupported by the data. He concluded it wasn't Keel who set the vehicle on fire. He said the hot tailpipe's contact with her husband's body caused the fire, and that it was a single fire event that destroyed the vehicle.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen testified that Keel had been to the sheriff's office on several occasions for domestic violence reports where Ricky Keel was the perpetrator. Harnen also testified that she had shown up at domestic violence events, but her husband was never present.

Investigator Eric Woodall testified that alcohol and prescription pain pills were found in Ricky Keel's system at the time of death and that 18 pills were gone from a prescription filled just a day before his death.

The case is expected to continue Friday morning, weather permitting.

